Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Stuns By The Beach In Sexy Black Two-Piece

Devin Brugman is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Friday, September 20, the bikini queen sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a new post that saw her rocking what appears to be her favorite type of clothing: swimwear. The 27-year-old indulged her 1.3 million followers on the social media account in not one, but two sizzling shots of her rocking a piece from her own line Monday Swimwear. She launched the line with pal and fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley, and judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand well.

Devin was captured by the camera enjoying some shade and sitting on top of the ledge of a luxurious beach bungalow, while the view of the white sand and crystal blue ocean water provided a breathtaking background just feet away from her. She was sporting a simple black bikini from her brand for her day by the beach, and the look was an instant hit with her thousands of followers.

The beauty sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The set boasted a sexy, pushup style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly busted over top of its dangerously low-cut, scoop neckline. A small V-shaped cutout fell right in the middle of her chest, somehow showing off even more cleavage than what was already on display — and her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW look.

On her lower half, Devin sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were of an equally risque design. The number was of a daringly high-cut style that left her killer curves and toned legs well on display — and that wasn’t all that was left exposed. The two-piece set also highlighted Devin’s enviably flat midsection and hourglass silhouette thanks to the waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

The entrepreneur left her look simple by skipping any and all accessories, letting her sexy swimwear and enviable figure take center stage in the gorgeous snaps. She wore her brunette tresses clipped up high in a messy bun to keep her locks from falling in front of her face, which sported a very minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her latest upload with love. The snaps have racked up well over 15,000 likes within just two hours since going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for Devin and her jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is just incredible,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was a “real life dream.”

“Wow so perfect,” commented a third.

It’s not just bikinis that Devin looks good in. Recently, the stunner shared another set of photos from the beach that saw her wearing a gorgeous blue-and-white striped dress that highlighted her famous curves in all the right ways, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.