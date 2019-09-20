‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane Chapman Says Heartbreak Caused Health Scare & Hospitalization

Duane Chapman, known for his reality television persona of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is opening up and talking about his recent health scare and hospitalization. Luckily, he has been released from the hospital and is home again. He now says he believes that heartbreak over his wife Beth’s death last summer was the catalyst for this medical emergency.

Chapman talked with Fox 31 about the situation. He was rushed to the hospital by his assistant a few days ago after experiencing severe chest pains and he was held for a couple of days.

As The Inquisitr shared, reports indicate that Chapman didn’t have a full-blown heart attack. Doctors seemingly determined that blood pressure issues and stress caused the worrisome chest pains. It sounds as if the Dog the Bounty Hunter star thinks it goes deeper than that.

“[I]’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help. I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

Duane explained that at the time he was taken to the hospital, he felt as if he had just run several miles and he couldn’t breathe. He had additional tests scheduled to take place this week to further explore what caused the pain and Chapman says he is feeling much better now.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star choked up as he mentioned having a broken heart. He happened to be wearing his signature sunglasses that hide his eyes as he pushed through the emotional moment, but it was clear he was struggling as he mentioned how difficult things have been for him emotionally.

Chapman added that several of his children are staying in Colorado right now to help take care of their dad. As Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know, Duane and Beth were originally from Colorado. However, they also came to call Hawaii their home and the family has homes in both states.

Since Beth’s death in June, Chapman has been open about his struggles. He lost a significant amount of weight right after her passing and he has said that he cannot see himself ever marrying again.

In fact, as The Inquisitr previously detailed, Duane has indicated that he and Beth promised one another they would never marry anyone else. Now that he’s on his own and his wife has died, Chapman has said he fully intends to keep that promise.

Duane Chapman’s medical emergency certainly had fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted worried. Everybody is surely glad to hear he is feeling much better and they’ll be supporting him every step of the way as he works to heal from this heartbreak.