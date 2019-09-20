‘Miss Swimsuit USA’ 2019 Sierra Nowak Spreads Her Legs In Plunging White One-Piece

Miss Swimsuit USA Sierra Nowak is showing fans exactly why she took home the crown this year. The model posted a brand new photo of herself wearing a stunning white one-piece, and Instagram couldn’t handle it.

In the sexy snapshot, Sierra is seen sitting on a tan couch in front of a stone wall with leaves and other embellishments carved into it. The model wears a skintight, white bathing suit, which boasted a plunging neckline to flaunt Nowak’s ample cleavage.

Sierra posed with a sexy smile on her face as she spread her legs to bring one of her knees up so that she could rest her elbow on her leg. The swimwear showcased the bikini model’s lean limbs and toned body, as well as her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Nowak had her chestnut brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized the beachy look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Sierra also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dark eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light glossy color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In addition to being named Miss Swimsuit USA 2019 — not to be confused with Miss Bikini USA Natalie Romano — Sierra was also crowned Miss Turismo Latino 2019. However, some fans may recognize her from television.

Ohio.com reports that the Akron native appeared on a recent MTV series titled 90’s House, which was hosted by Lance Bass and Christina Milian. The show held a cast of six women and six men, and put the contestants through 90’s theme challenges until only one was left standing.

“It takes us back to our childhood, you know, Bop It, Skip-It, before we had Facebook and Instagram. Now that we’re in our 20s, we go back to the ’90s to party with that music and those vibes, back to when you had to get out a pen and paper to get someone’s number,” Nowak revealed.

Sierra made it all the way to the finals of the show, but was ultimately awarded second place.

In addition, Nowak dished on her plans to start her own bikini line, and become the CEO of a company that she always wanted to be.

“I still feel that way. I want to use my platform to start my own bikini company, and the first collection I want to release is a ’90s-inspired line. I’ve kind of branded myself as a swimsuit model, so I figure why not?”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sierra Nowak’s bikini body by following the model on her Instagram account.