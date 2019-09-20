Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister Brandi Eyes Up The Weekend In Nothing But A Towel

Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi definitely seems pumped for the weekend. The DJ and fashion editor isn’t the most high-profile among this famous family, but Brandi is definitely making a name for herself. The 32-year-old has a rising Instagram following – given that updates have included some awesome looks, it’s of little surprise why fans are increasingly subscribing to the star’s account.

Brandi took to her Instagram stories ahead of the weekend. The star delivered a zen-like and peaceful video showing her enjoying a luxurious and pampering spa session. The footage showed Brandi lying down on a cushioned blue pillow with her eyes closed – relaxing music was playing in the background. As to the wardrobe, well, it was definitely spa-appropriate. Brandi was seen partly covered in a sheet-like material matching the pillow, although hints of the towel she was wearing underneath were visible. The brunette had matched her towel with a headband – perhaps she was about to enjoy a massage. Brandi appeared completely makeup-free for her pampering moment, with her stunning bone structure and clear skin likely wowing fans. A semi-smile manifested – while the overall vibe was neutral, the hints of pleasure were visible.

Some text accompanied the story.

“Taking self-care V SERIOUSLY,” Brandi wrote.

Celebrities seem to have a thing for taking to social media with their pampering sessions. Similar has been seen from model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. The star has updated her Instagram stories from a sauna this year, with the spa setting also seen from former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. As to Brandi, it looks like this star digs both the relaxing aspects of life and the fun ones. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Brandi delivered a humorous Instagram story showing her grabbing ice-cream – the funny part came from the star’s frozen treat trip contrasting footage of individuals working out in blistering heat.

Brandi co-hosts a podcast with Wells Adams. Earlier this year, the star revealed that she was heading on a South African camping trip with her boyfriend who lives out there.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” she said about her man, as Us Weekly reports.

Brandi has 1.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by Hailey Bieber, Sarah Hyland, and Olivia Culpo, plus sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus. Fans wishing to see more of Brandi should follow her account.