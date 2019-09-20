Serena Williams Spreads Legs, Gets Cheeky In Sassy White Bathing Suit On Instagram

Tennis pro Serena Williams got cheeky on Instagram in a sassy white bathing suit in a new photo she uploaded to the social media network. The athlete looks fit, fabulous, and happy after completing several professional tournaments over the past few months.

In the sexy pic, Serena’s long, curly blond tresses are cascading down her back. Her legs and arms are spread wide open as she embraces the happiness that is her life with husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia.

International Business Times reported that Williams has made four Grand Slam finals in the last 14 months after returning to the game following the birth of her daughter. The 38-year-old tennis pro was applauded by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou for her ambitious work ethic.

“I think that time is working for her,” Mouratoglou said in an interview with Sky Sports’ Mathieu Wood. “I think she was much better at the US Open than she was at Wimbledon and Wimbledon better than Roland Garros. She is getting back in shape and the more in shape she will be the more dangerous she will be. I think she has started to play really good tennis.”

IBT also reported that despite losing six of her last eight major finals, her coach believes it is the pressure of “creating history” that is holding her back. Williams continues to maintain a positive outlook toward her future in the sport and her overall growth as a woman, wife, and mother.

In an interview with Forbes Magazine, the tennis pro revealed that continuing to pursue her professional goals is difficult as she hates to be away from her daughter. However, she is setting a great example for her child to follow by not giving up on her dreams.

“You know, it’s hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I’m not around her. But, you know, it’s good for me, I guess, to keep working and just to all moms out there that it’s not easy. It’s really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.”

She revealed to Forbes that a normal day means training in the morning and then having the afternoons and evenings with Alexis, enjoying all the priceless moments and firsts that come with having a young child. It is when she is training for a tournament that it is difficult for Williams, who in order to focus, needs to spend more time away from her daughter.

