Bald ‘Sports Illustrated’ Babe Christie Valdiserri Drops Jaws In Banded String Bikini With New Blond Hair

Christie Valdiserri has a brand new look. The Sports Illustrated model has previously made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for being sexy without any hair — the model has alopecia — but it looks like things might be on the rise for this gorgeous star. Christie has updated her social media recently with a snap reminding the platform just how great she looks in a bikini, with fans seeming to absolutely love it.

The photo showed Christie posing in semi-profile and shot against a hot pink wall. Fans were likely immediately struck by the fact that Christie, whose recent updates have shown her bald, was rocking a full head of hair. It wasn’t clarified as to whether or not the look was a wig.

Christie was looking sensational in a tiny patterned two-piece showcasing her fit and curvy body. The star had gone colorful with her bikini: this one seemed to include every shade under the sun, with hot pink and yellow being offset by pops of blue and green. The strung two-piece boasted extra-long strings around the waist ties, with a fun and banded detail around the midriff likely drawing the eye to Christie’s killer abs.

The model delivered her snap with a giant smile from behind a pair of shades, plus a caption that seemed to see the star feeling herself.

Christie has opened up about her alopecia. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the model recalled the early days of the condition and how it progressed.

“Three years ago–almost to the day–I found a small bald patch on the top of my head, in the center of my part. The next month I found another patch, and then my showers were spent watching chunks and chunks of hair clog my drain with tears running down my face,” she told the magazine.

“Eventually, I got to a place that it stopped falling and started regrowing, so that felt promising. Around this time, I had finally ended my relationship and booked my dream dance gig: a cruise ship for 8 months,” she added.

Christie’s update proved popular yesterday, racking up over 890 likes. As to comments, they seemed to suggest her followers thought Christie had absolutely nailed her update.

The model is not the only celebrity who has made headlines for hair loss. Actress Selma Blair is currently battling multiple sclerosis, with her hairless looks having fronted media oulets.

Fans wishing to see more of Christie can follow her on Instagram.