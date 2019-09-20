Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Spills Out Of Daringly Low-Cut Mesh Dress On The Beach

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Friday, September 20, the blonde bombshell treated her thousands of followers to a sizzling new photo of herself that is dropping more than a few jaws. The snap was captured as the babe enjoyed a luxurious and relaxing day on the beach, and saw her laying in the soft sand with the shoreline and cloudless blue sky in the background behind her. She was positioned slightly above the camera, leaning in towards the lens in an attempt to show off her perfectly sculpted eyebrows, which she credited to Lana Tarek Brows in New South Wales.

Even more eye-catching than Abby’s perfectly shaped brows were her dangerous voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of her non-existent mesh dress that left very little to the imagination. The mini-dress was completely sheer to show off her all-over deep tan, and had a dainty satin tie that was knotted right in the middle of her bust — though it was hardly enough to contain her well-endowed bosom. Its daringly low-cut neckline provided for a seriously busty display, flashing more than an eyeful of the Aussie beauty’s cleavage, though her 1.4 million followers on the social media account hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW look. It clung to Abby’s famous figure in all of the right ways to accentuate her hourglass silhouette, and cut off right at her upper thigh to offer a small glimpse of the babe’s long, toned legs, which she had stretched out in the sand behind her.

To add a bit of bling to her look, the stunner sported two dainty gold necklaces that fell down her otherwise bare decolletage, drawing even more attention to her exposed chest. She also wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings, which just barely peeked out from underneath her blonde locks, which messily blew in the beachy breeze around her. Abby finished off the scandalous beach-day look by sporting a simple makeup look that included a light pink glossy lip, thick coat of mascara and, of course, her perfectly done up eyebrows to make her striking features shine.

The new post on the Instagram model’s feed was an instant hit with her massive following. The snap racked up over 11,000 likes in just three hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds had flocked to the comments section already as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” one person wrote, while another said they thought that Abby was “the most beautiful person in the world.”

“Stunning beyond words,” commented a third.

To the delight of Abby’s millions of fans, this is the second photo she has shared with them today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another steamy shot early this morning that saw her posing in her bedroom in a skintight, tie-dye swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves, sending temperatures soaring on her page.