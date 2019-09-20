Jon Gosselin Exposes TLC, Says He Was Bribed To Stay Married To Kate Gosselin

After a decade long silence, Jon Gosselin is dropping major bombshells left and right about his infamous split from Kate Gosselin.

When Jon and Kate Gosselin first appeared on television, they were hardly celebrities. They were two ordinary parents from the suburbs who were still young and trying to figure out life as parents of eight young children. The pair already had twins Maddy and Cara when they found out that Kate was pregnant with sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin. America fell in love with the family, despite their struggles and imperfections. Unfortunately, everything when terribly wrong and the family is now split. Now Jon is revealing his version of what really went down and it’s not pretty, according to MSN.

Jon and Kate got divorced in 2009 following allegations that Jon had been unfaithful. It was a highly publicized divorce and custody battle that led to Kate being granted primary custody of the kids. The family’s reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8 also went off the air. However, in a recent interview, Jon claims that the network TLC bribed him with major cash to stay with his wife and continue the show. Jon claims he had to stay silent about all of this for a decade due to a gag order.

“I left the show so my children would never have to relive our divorce. That’s it. I could have made millions of dollars if I would’ve just continued, took their offer and stayed married for two years and I probably wouldn’t even be sitting here today. But I couldn’t live with myself. I couldn’t live a lie,” Jon said, describing his unwillingness to pretend that he and his ex-wife were together just for the sake of the show.

Of course, TLC was none to happy about Jon’s decision, he said.

“I had Kate against me, I had TLC against me and when you’re inside the fishbowl, you have nowhere to move, you have no way of breaking the glass. But when you’re outside you can see everything.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jon made some startling allegations against Kate earlier this week, accusing her of emotionally abusing the kids. She reportedly sent Collin, now 15-years-old to live away from his family at Fairmont Behavioral Institute for three horrific years, despite the fact that his only diagnosis was ADHD. Jon currently has guardianship of both Collin and Collin’s sister Hannah. He is not in contact with the other children. His twins, Cara and Maddy, are now 18-years-old and recently headed off to college.