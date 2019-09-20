Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest On Instagram As Saudi Crown Prince ‘Dumping’ Rumors Spike

Lindsay Lohan is making headlines. As The Daily Mail reports, the 33-year-old delivered a somewhat-cryptic radio interview today confirming that a relationship she was in had ended. The actress and reality judge refused to confirm her former boyfriend’s identity, although the newspaper reports speculation largely centered around the famous redhead being linked to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

“I was seeing someone and we broke up today. You wouldn’t even know who he was. I had a bit of a day,” she said.

As The Daily Mail reports, tabloid press had reported Lindsay to have been “flown around” in private jets and afforded luxurious gifts by the Saudi Prince, although the actress herself never confirmed that she was romantically linked to him. That said, the Mean Girls star has stated that she’s been, as The Daily Mail interpreted, “dumped.”

An ended relationship won’t stop this star, though. Lindsay took to her Instagram stories earlier today with an image that reminded fans that this beauty is a stunning one (with or without a man). The image showed Lindsay in selfie mode. While a few filters seemed to have been added, the star was clearly visible. She appeared in a low-cut and somewhat-plunging red swimsuit, with her chest visible. There was a slight Middle-Eastern addition to the selfie, with curtains in the background taking on Ottoman-inspired motifs, although that could well have been the decor of the star’s room.

Lindsay has been recently proving she’s still buzz-worthy. Although her reality series Lindsay Lohan Beach Club may have proven somewhat of a flop, she is still in demand. The actress is now a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, with fans on her social media seeming to love the promotional updates for her appearances on the series. The buzz hasn’t stopped at this former child star’s television appearances, either. Lindsay has been updating her social media with reminders of her new “Xanax” track. As The Inquisitr recently reported, fans couldn’t get enough of a sexy snap of the beauty, with the comment section of the post filled with the song’s name.

Lindsay is not the only celebrity making headlines about their links to the Middle East. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has had fans wondering what she’s been doing this summer. Farrah has been updating her social media from glitzy locations in Dubai, sparking rumors that some risky activity might have been going on.

And although Lindsay may be keeping quiet about whoever dumped her, this little champ keeps on going.