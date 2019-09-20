‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Toned Back In Pink Sports Bra

Mackenzie McKee is a mom to three young kids, but she is also really into fitness. The Teen Mom OG star often posts photos of herself in the gym and occasionally shows off her slamming gym body. On Thursday, Mackenzie took to Instagram to show off her toned back muscles in a pink sports bra, which is available from her new fitness clothing line.

In the photo, Mackenzie faced away from the camera and had her arms up over her head. The pose showed off her toned back as well as the pink sports bra. She revealed that followers can purchase the sports bra by visiting her fitness clothing line webpage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie announced her clothing line at the beginning of the month. She posted a photo to Instagram and wrote about the surprise announcement, revealing her excitement.

Mackenzie’s fitness clothing line features workout pants, sports bras, workout shirts, and comfy pullovers in a variety of designs.

Lately, Mackenzie has been focusing on her children as well as her fitness. She recently revealed that she and her husband were taking a break from their marriage. The young couple were introduced to viewers on their Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant when they found out they were expecting their son, Gannon. They married in 2013 and had two more children, but Mackenzie has been open about things not working out between the two.

She recently took to Twitter and explained that she never really knew how to “be a wife.”

Loading...

“I’m not out to destroy him. I met him when I was 16, got pregnant right away and have tried to work things out JUST SO MY KID COULD HAVE A FAMILY, for 9 freakin years. In the end, I never knew how to be a wife and never really loved him. And he hated life with me. That’s where this ends. Maybe one day I will know how to be a wife and be with him. But not today my friend. I know God has something so amazing out there for me.”

Mackenzie joined the cast of Teen Mom OG for the final episodes of the most recent season. She also appeared on the Teen Mom OG reunion special in New York City along with her mom and Josh. It is unclear if she will be added to the cast full-time for the next season or not.

Until then, fans can follow Mackenzie on her social media accounts where she shares updates about her life and encourages her followers to focus on their health.