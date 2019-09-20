Emmy Awards 2019: When The Show Airs, Who’s Nominated, How To Watch

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 22 on Fox. Television’s biggest night of the year promises to hold lots of surprises for your favorite TV and streaming stars as they vie to take home a golden statuette.
Rolling Stone reported that fans of the show will have several ways to enjoy the festivities at home. Basic cable subscribers will be able to watch the show directly on television through their cable provider or television antenna.
If you will not be home at the time of the show’s live airing but still want to watch, the broadcast can be streamed on Fox as long as you sign in to your cable provider. Hulu users can sign into Hulu with Live TV, which will allow fans to livestream the event from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will not have a host this year.
The Inquisitr recently reported that Game of Thrones has already won 10 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Season 8.
The following are the shows and actors who are in the running to take home a 2019 Emmy Award.
See the full list of Emmy nominations below as reported by Vulture.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Veep
View this post on Instagram
Today we got a look at this year's Governors Ball, where all your favorite television stars will party after the #Emmys! We can't wait to take you inside this weekend starting with the Creative Arts Emmys! Keep watch on our Instagram stories for all the behind-the-scenes action!
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Drama Actor
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Outstanding Drama Actress
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”
Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Killing Eve “Desperate Times“
Ozark “Reparations”
Succession “Celebration”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul “Winner”
Bodyguard “Episode 1”
Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”
Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Bill Hader (Barry)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry “The Audition”
Barry “ronny/lily”
Fleabag “Episode 1”
The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”
View this post on Instagram
Did you get the news? #RussianDoll has been nominated for 13 #Emmys! Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress @nlyonne, Writing, Casting, Cinematography, Costumes, Picture Editing, Music Supervision, Production design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Stunt Coordination! ????
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry “ronny/lily”
Fleabag “Episode 1”
PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”
Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
The Good Place “Janet(s)”
Veep “Veep”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Joey King (The Act)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got the Pain”
When They See Us
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora“Episode 6”
Escape At Dannemora“Episode 7”
Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
When They See Us “Part Four”
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Brexit
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
View this post on Instagram
From the Queen herself! ???????????????????????? Who knows doggy CPR?? #Repost @queenlatifah Very excited for @itsbrunoshow and @slick_naim the creator of the hilarious @netflix series #itsbruno, which was just nominated for an Emmy! Can’t wait to share our upcoming hip-hop musical feature that will also be on #netflix
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy For Megan
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security
Hack Into Broad City
It’s Bruno!
Special
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Patton Oswalt (An Emmy For Megan)
Jimmy Fallon (Beto Breaks the Internet)
Ed Begley Jr. (Ctrl Alt Delete)
Jonthan Banks (Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security)
Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ilana Glazer (Hack Into Broad City)
Abbi Jacobson (Hack Into Broad City)
Jessica Hecht (Special)
Punam Patel (Special)
Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Billy on the Street
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth “The Planned Parenthood Show”
Bob’s Burgers “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now For Now”
BoJack Horseman “Free Churro”
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons “Mad About The Toy”
Outstanding Competition Program
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nailed It!
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
James Corden (The World’s Best)
Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”
Queer Eye “Black Girl Magic”
RuPaul’s Drag Race “Whatcha Unpackin’?”
Shark Tank “Episode 1002”
The Amazing Race “Who Wants A Rolex?”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons
RENT
The 61st Grammy Awards
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now! “Waiting For the Artist”
Drunk History “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”
Saturday Night Live Host: Adam Sandler
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”
Who Is America? “Episode 102″
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons
Springsteen on Broadway
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer Growing
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
The 71st Annual Emmy Awards will air beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Television.