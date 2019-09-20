Emmy Awards 2019: When The Show Airs, Who’s Nominated, How To Watch

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 22 on Fox. Television’s biggest night of the year promises to hold lots of surprises for your favorite TV and streaming stars as they vie to take home a golden statuette.

Rolling Stone reported that fans of the show will have several ways to enjoy the festivities at home. Basic cable subscribers will be able to watch the show directly on television through their cable provider or television antenna.

If you will not be home at the time of the show’s live airing but still want to watch, the broadcast can be streamed on Fox as long as you sign in to your cable provider. Hulu users can sign into Hulu with Live TV, which will allow fans to livestream the event from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will not have a host this year.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Game of Thrones has already won 10 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Season 8.

The following are the shows and actors who are in the running to take home a 2019 Emmy Award.

See the full list of Emmy nominations below as reported by Vulture.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Drama Actor

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Desperate Times“

Ozark “Reparations”

Succession “Celebration”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul “Winner”

Bodyguard “Episode 1”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”

Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Bill Hader (Barry)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry “The Audition”

Barry “ronny/lily”

Fleabag “Episode 1”

The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry “ronny/lily”

Fleabag “Episode 1”

PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

The Good Place “Janet(s)”

Veep “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon “Glory”

Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got the Pain”

When They See Us

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora“Episode 6”

Escape At Dannemora“Episode 7”

Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

When They See Us “Part Four”

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Brexit

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

An Emmy For Megan

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security

Hack Into Broad City

It’s Bruno!

Special

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Patton Oswalt (An Emmy For Megan)

Jimmy Fallon (Beto Breaks the Internet)

Ed Begley Jr. (Ctrl Alt Delete)

Jonthan Banks (Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security)

Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ilana Glazer (Hack Into Broad City)

Abbi Jacobson (Hack Into Broad City)

Jessica Hecht (Special)

Punam Patel (Special)

Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Billy on the Street

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth “The Planned Parenthood Show”

Bob’s Burgers “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now For Now”

BoJack Horseman “Free Churro”

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

The Simpsons “Mad About The Toy”

Outstanding Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up with Marie Kondo)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”

Queer Eye “Black Girl Magic”

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Whatcha Unpackin’?”

Shark Tank “Episode 1002”

The Amazing Race “Who Wants A Rolex?”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons

RENT

The 61st Grammy Awards

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! “Waiting For the Artist”

Drunk History “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”

Saturday Night Live Host: Adam Sandler

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”

Who Is America? “Episode 102″

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons

Springsteen on Broadway

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer Growing

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards will air on September 22 beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Fox Television.