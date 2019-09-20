Devon Windsor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Cut-Out Swimsuit

Devon showed off a whole lot of skin in a new shot to promote her swimwear line.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor showed some serious skin in a new shot for her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim. The stunning shot posted to Instagram on September 19 had the gorgeous model posing alongside Lorena Rae as they matched one another in their fun swimwear looks in the same print.

Both rocking white towels on their head as they shared a big laugh, the genetically blessed duo showed off the blue polka dot print in two different styles. Lorena sported the bikini version of the fun look, while Devon opted for the strapless bathing suit.

Lorena had her seriously toned abs on full display in the plunging bikini with high-cut bottoms, while Devon posed to the side as she showed off some major skin in her thong one-piece with a large cut-out across the hips.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim urged fans to tag the bestie that they’d rock the matching swim look with, as many did.

Devon’s hardly a stranger to stripping down and showing off a little – or a lot – of skin in her swimwear looks, though.

As The Inquisitr reported, another recent upload showed the sizzling 25-year-old beauty putting her body on full display in another cut-out look, this time a fierce animal-print number.

Before that, Devon was putting her amazing body on display in a strapless bikini in another photo taken to promote her recently launched line. That time, the stunning beauty was photographed enjoying an outdoor shower in her bikini.

As for how she looks so good in her swimwear, the star previously revealed some of her best tips and tricks to looking better at the beach instantly during an interview with Elle.

“A self-tanning lotion like Victoria’s Secret PINK Sun Kissed Bronze Shimmer Oil to add some color, and then maybe a couple squats, a couple sit-ups, and you’re good to go,” she explained to the outlet.

She also opened up about how her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels had inspired her workout routine.

“Well, I like to mix cardio with bodyweight exercises,” Devon said.

“Adriana [Lima] is really amazing at kickboxing, so that’s really great cardio,” she continued, “and then Candice [Swanepoel] kind of inspired me to go.”

The star also shared her go-to meals, both pre and post-workout.

“Pre-workout meal, I eat eggs over toast with cheese because I need that protein before I workout,” Devon explained. “Post, I like to get Liquiteria’s Deep Blue Acai smoothie.”