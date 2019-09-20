Charli XCX Wants Kylie Jenner To Be A Popstar

Charli XCX wants Kylie Jenner to add popstar to her list of accomplishments and already has Kylie’s career planned out in her head.

In an interview with Dazed, the “Break The Rules” hitmaker revealed she would love to work with the reality star and business mogul.

“Kylie Jenner would be an incredible popstar,” Charli stated.

“The aesthetic would be so good. Imagine a Kylie Jenner album produced by SOPHIE!” she continued.

Kylie has yet to release any music or publicly reveal that she wants to be a popstar but Charli has already come up with some ideas.

“The songs would be iconic, there’d be really good club moments on there.”

“Then there’d also be a really emotional song about her daughter and it would be really heartfelt and real,” she continued.

The singer also mentioned that she would like to collaborate with Miley Cyrus and Grimes.

In May, Charli joined Cyrus on stage during “We Can’t Stop” at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, per The Inquisitr. The energetic performance consisted of twerking and booty slapping, which entertained the crowd.

Charli dropped her long-awaited third studio album, Charli, last week via Atlantic Records. The record has a total of 15 tracks and 14 collaborations.

The full tracklist is as follows:

“Next Level” “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira “1999” featuring Troye Sivan “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” featuring Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji “2099” featuring Troye Sivan

On its release day, the singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for always supporting her and following her through her journey.

“Thank you for allowing me to grow into the human and artist I truly am. Thank you for understanding my quirks and oddities. Thank you for allowing me to be me. I couldn’t have got here without you. I love you all,” she wrote.

To support the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start today, September 20, in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October.

On Spotify, Charli currently has over 15.3 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Blame It On Your Love” featuring “Truth Hurts” chart-topper Lizzo. The official music video for the single has racked up over 2.3 million views since June.

Her latest video with Troye Sivan, “2099,” has gathered in over half a million views already within two days. It is the second collaboration the pair have worked on.

To stay up to date with Charli XCX, you can follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 3.4 million followers.