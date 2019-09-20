‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts To Kelly Dodd Hitting Shannon Beador, Says She Takes Things ‘Too Far’

Kelly Dodd hit Shannon Beador in the head with a mallet during Tuesday's 'RHOC.'

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t impressed with Kelly Dodd’s behavior on recent The Real Housewives of Orange County episodes.

As fans have seen, Dodd has been completely against making amends with Gunvalson, despite Gunvalson’s efforts. During Tuesday night’s Season 14 episode, she was seen hitting co-star Shannon Beador in the head with a mallet. This act caused Beador to be hospitalized.

“Kelly thinking she was funny by hitting Shannon on the head is not ok,” Gunvalson told Radar Online in response to Dodd’s actions. “Kelly always takes everything too far and how she thought by doing that to her head was ok is beyond me.”

During the show on September 17, Beador was seen meditating with a bowl on her head when Dodd suddenly hit her on the noggin with a mallet. Shortly thereafter, Beador revealed she suffered a headache and that she was experiencing blurry vision.

Gunvalson doesn’t believe that anyone should be allowed to assault another person, whether that be on-camera or off. She also said that Dodd has made a habit of losing control.

“I do not think Kelly has control of her actions and [she] does and says things without looking at the consequences,” she said.

Luckily, Beador was not seriously injured.

Later during Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd was seen joking about her encounter with Beador and laughing about her co-star’s potential for having a concussion. She even said Beador was full of “crap” and labeled her a “f**king dumba**.”

Loading...

Although Gunvalson was not present when Dodd hit Beador, she later learned through her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, that Beador was not faking her injury and was shocked to learn about what took place between the women.

“I was on the phone with Shannon and Tamra after it happened, and Shannon definitely was hurting,” Gunvalson confirmed to Radar Online.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, news of Dodd’s fight with Beador comes just days after Judge spoke to Hollywood Life during which time she teased about the drama that was yet to come. As she explained, there will be a lot that will be revealed as new episodes of Season 14 continue to air. When it comes to the group’s dynamic, fans will soon watch as alliances shift.

To see more of Gunvalson, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.