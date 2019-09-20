Ana Cheri’s String Bikini Barely Covers Her & Her Fans Can’t Get Over It

Ana Cheri has been thrilling her fans with stunning photos this week. On Friday, she updated her Instagram account with a photo in which she looked flawless in a tiny string bikini.

In the photo, Ana stood outside against a wooden column. She wore a tiny gold and white string bikini that left little to the imagination. The suit featured a classic triangle top that accentuated her full cleavage. There was just enough fabric covering her breasts to keep the photo safe for Instagram. The miniscule bottoms covered little skin, and the skimpy number showed off Ana’s fabulous figure. Along with her chest, Ana’s chiseled abs and round hips stood out in the snap. Her smooth, bronze glowed in the outdoor light as she wore an oversize shirt loosely around her elbows. With one knee bent, she smiled coquettishly for the camera.

Ana wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smokey eyes and a pink color on her lips. The beauty’s hair was curled and worn over one shoulder. She added a bit of glam to the look with gold pendant necklaces and hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Ana had a little fun with her followers and asked them if they put ice cubes in their cereal. The question sparked a flurry of interesting answers, but most of the beauty’s loyal followers raved over how stunning she looked in the photo.

“You’re so damn pretty,” one fan said.

One admirer told Ana that she was the “quintessence of beauty.”

“When I see you, everything in the world feels perfect and pure. I adore you,” wrote one follower who was feeling particularly poetic.

“I love you,” one follower quipped.

Another fan told Ana she was “flawless.”

The post was popular, racking up over 50,000 likes within an 45 minutes of going live.

It is not unusual to see such a reaction to Ana’s posts. She knows how to rock a bikini — and just about everything else she puts on her body. And she seems to have an understanding of what her 12.4 million followers want to see. As The Inquisitor reported yesterday, the brunette bombshell shared a photo in which she wore a strappy number that showed off her amazing assets.

Earlier in the summer, she delighted her fans wearing a see-through crochet dress that showcased her enviable body.

Fans wanting to see what Ana will share next can follow her Instagram account.