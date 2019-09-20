Hannah Brown Shows Off Killer Abs In Black Mesh Sports Bra During ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals

'The Bachelorette' star's hard work has paid off.

Hannah Brown is taking a break from her rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars, but her abs certainly aren’t. The Alabama beauty queen, who is paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten on the current season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, posted a new photo to Instagram that shows her passed out on the floor of her rehearsal studio looking happy and fit.

In the photo, which you can see below, the former The Bachelorette star is wearing a strappy, mesh black sports bra and workout pants, and her toned arms and abs are on full display as she turns her head to the side and giggles.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to gush about Hannah’s killer body.

“Hello abs!” wrote one fan.

“Abs for daaaayyyyyysss,” added another.

“Getting ripped!” a third fan of The Bachelorette star chimed in.

Indeed, with nearly a month of Dancing with the Stars rehearsals under her belt, Hannah is looking fit and fabulous as she gets ready for the second week of competition on the ABC dancing show.

And based on her high-scoring debut dance with Bersten this week and this new look at her superfit body as she dreams of a Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy, it is clear that all of that hard work has paid off.

Of course, it’s not easy getting into Dancing with the Stars shape. While Hannah already had an advantage over some of her older competitors, the ABC star revealed in a blog for Bustle that the rehearsals have taken their toll on her and that she’s “always” tired.

Hannah revealed that she has practice six days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We usually start with stretching. My whole body is already hurting,” Hannah admitted.

Hannah also weighed in on her costume fittings. While she’s used to glitz and glamour as a longtime beauty pageant queen, the Dancing With the Stars fittings are a whole new ball game.

While Hannah admitted she has a “desirable” body type with “a big butt” and “a smaller waist,” it’s not always the best combination when trying to fit a Spandex costume with rhinestones.

“They had to reconstruct my costume to put a zipper in because it was not going up and then it was too big in the waist. They realized that girl has some junk in the trunk,” Hannah wrote.

You can see Hannah Brown’s next dance on Dancing With the Stars this coming Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.