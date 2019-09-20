WWE News: Former Diva Reveals She Recently Got Married

Torrie Wilson may be retired from professional wrestling, but she maintains a large following on social media to this date. As one of the most popular WWE Divas from her generation, Wilson always managed to remain relevant throughout her seven-year stint with the company. Although her resume is missing the Women’s Championship, she was a prominent figure in the division and featured in some of the most memorable moments during the Ruthless Aggression era.

It’s been many years since Wilson stepped away from the squared circle. While she has made a number of guest appearances for WWE, she has mainly focused on other ventures outside of the industry. And it appears she’s ready to add one more venture to that list — that of married life.

Wilson tied the knot on September 19, per WWE.

The newly wedded couple opted for a unique celebration in Sedona, Arizona. Surrounded by stunning scenery all around them, their dogs were the only guests in attendance. As of now, there is no information available regarding the mystery husband, and it seems like the couple prefers keeping a low profile. Wilson did share some photos with him in the past, and there will likely be some more to come in the future, especially following her latest announcement, but his name has so far remained a mystery.

Wilson’s post on Instagram has received 2,508 comments to date, many of which came from former WWE co-workers, including Stacy Keibler, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, and Kevin Nash. Given her popularity among fans and peers, it’s no wonder that current superstars like Sasha Banks and Nia Jax also congratulated the couple on their nuptials.

It’s been a notable year for Wilson. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April. After choosing to stay out of the spotlight for some time, she resurfaced on WWE programming during the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018. Since then, she has made a few cameos to support the women’s division, and fans are always delighted to see an all-time favorite Diva.

These days, Wilson is a fitness instructor who offers personalized workouts and tips through her website. She uses Instagram to push the brand by promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Wilson isn’t the only WWE star to get married this year. Current WWE star Peyton Royce also tied the knot this summer, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It will be interesting to see if more wrestlers will follow them down the aisle before the end of the year.