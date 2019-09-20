Kelly Ripa Drops Jaws In Snakeskin Slit Dress Showing Killer Legs

Kelly Ripa is wowing her fans all over again. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host might generate buzz with her epic throwback Instagram posts, but the 48-year-old can have jaws dropping just by virtue of stepping onto her own set. Kelly has appeared in a new Instagram video posted by Live! with Kelly and Ryan, with fan comments left to it already picking up on the killer outfit.

The video wasn’t too lengthy, but it seemed to do the trick. While parts of the video showed guests dancing on stage, eyes were likely on the moment showing Kelly making her way through a backstage area. The star was accompanied by co-host Ryan Seacrest.

As to the dress, it was definitely a head-turning one. The blonde had fitted her super-fit frame into a classy midi dress in green snakeskin materials, although this was no frumpy cut. Beady-eyed fans honing in on the dress will have spotted that it boasted a sexy slit at the leg, with a finish that was actually pretty high-cut. The mother of three’s legs were definitely visible, with a stylish and pointed-toe pair of light-colored shoes elongating her pins even more.

Kelly can always rely on her fans for compliments. Those left to today’s video weren’t exclusive to the dress, but early responses to it were undeniable – fans were loving it.

“Kelly, your dress is gorgeous!” one fan said.

“Kelly, your dress is amazing” seemed to echo the thought, although the user leaving this comment topped it off with four heart emoji.

“As always love the dress” was another comment.

For one fan, though, Kelly might have flashed a little too much flesh.

“I think her dress is too low at the front. You can tell she keeps looking in the camera and pulling it down at the back,” they wrote.

For the most part, though, the dress got the thumbs-up. That said, some comments did seem to see users wondering where Kelly had gone – perhaps these were coming directly from viewers of the live show.

Kelly definitely comes as an age-defying celebrity. She also comes as one with a huge sense of humor: there’s rarely an Instagram update from this star that doesn’t have fans in stitches. Just this week, the star had fans losing their minds as she posed in very little clothing and covered in bread loves, per The Inquisitr.

Today didn’t feature any bakery items, but it looks like Kelly and her dress got noticed. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.