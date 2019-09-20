Carson Daly And His Wife Siri Are Expecting A Baby

Carson Daly just announced that his wife Siri is pregnant with baby number four.

Television personality Carson Daly is a busy man and is about to become even busier. Carson is one of the hosts of the Today Show and while on air on Friday morning, he announced some pretty exciting news. Carson and his wife Siri are expecting their fourth child together. His announcement was followed by cheers and hugs from his fellow hosts. Carson and his wife currently have two girls and one boy, 10-year-old Jackson, 7-year-old Etta and 5-year-old London. They are ecstatic to become a family of six, according to Today.

The Today Show crew couldn’t be happier for the family who has appeared together on the show on several occasions. Siri, a former film producer, is now a food contributor for the Today Show, and frequently shares her favorite recipes during morning cooking segments. Meanwhile, when Carson isn’t busy being a dad or co-hosting on Today, he’s serving as the host for other television shows such as The Voice, and is the former host of the Last Call with Carson Daly.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carson revealed that he was moving on from Last Call with Carson Daly because he was ready for something new.

While there is no denying that the Daly’s already busy lives are about to get even more chaotic, the couple is beyond grateful for the new addition they are expecting, as Carson told his Today Show co-hosts.

“We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring. We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited,” he said.

“You should hug Siri not me, I’ve done very little in this situation,” he joked as he received embraces from his Today Show colleagues.

Carson is surrounded by love in his life and has relied upon the love and joy he gets from his family members to survive some especially painful times in recent years. He was heartbroken to lose his mother Patti unexpectedly in 2017 when she had a heart attack. Only five weeks later he then endured the loss of his stepfather Richard to bone cancer.

Carson prides himself in being an active and dutiful father, showering his children in the love he was lucky enough to experience growing up. His adoration for his kids makes it all the more difficult to leave on business.

“I don’t think anybody gives us credit for being emotional. I’m very sentimental with my kids. When I’m driving to JFK (airport) and I’m going to be gone for five days, it really does suck,” he said when discussing his devotion to fatherhood.