Donald Trump Is The Most Purely Evil Person I’ve Ever Met, Says His Ghostwriter Tony Schwartz

'...and also the most insecure,' Schwartz said.

Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal ghostwriter Tony Schwartz says Trump is “the most purely evil person I’ve ever met,” Esquire reports. He also claims that Trump has the reading level of an “early high school” student.

Schwartz chatted with users of Reddit this week, for what the platform calls an AMA — Ask Me Anything. And of course, Redditors wanted to talk about what Schwartz thought of Trump as a person. Schwartz held nothing back.

Lacking Conscience

Schwartz noted that most humans rise above their “worst behaviors,” but that this isn’t true of Trump, whom he claims completely lacks a conscience. Having no conscience makes one “almost purely evil,” Schwartz says.

“Trump is the most purely evil human being I’ve ever met.”

Schwartz goes on to describe Trump as insecure, having a short attention span, and caring about nothing but himself.

Evolving Ideology

Schwartz also pointed out that Trump’s political ideology, as much of it that Schwartz has observed, anyway, has evolved over the years. When Schwartz knew him, Trump was something approaching a libertarian, at least, in the most base sense.

“As in, you do whatever you want to to do so long as it doesn’t get in the way of my doing whatever the hell I want to do,” Schwartz says.

Cengiz Yar / Getty Images

Since then, however, Trump has moved “relentlessly” to the right, having become so “nativist, racist, [and] narrow-minded” that he’s just to the right of Attila the Hun, as Schwartz describes it.

Early High School Reading Level

Schwartz also went on to claim that he (Schwartz) never saw Trump read a book, except for The Art of the Deal, and suggests that Trump’s reading comprehension level is on par with that of an early high school student. Schwartz also claims that Trump’s reading comprehension skills are betrayed by his tweets, which Schwartz describes as “primitive.”

Schwarz is not the first person to make such a claim about Trump. A 2018 report in The Atlantic described Trump as being “allergic” to the written word, at least when it comes to reading. And a 2018 Newsweek report revealed that an analysis of Trump’s tweets and his off-the-cuff remarks reveal that he speaks at a fourth-grade level.

Schwartz’ History Of Criticizing Trump

As for Schwartz, this is not the first time that he’s publicly criticized Trump. As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, as far back as 2016 Schwartz accused Trump of attempting to present a false narrative of himself. For example, Schwartz claimed that Trump tried to portray himself, in high school, as “the toughest kid in class” even though he was actually from an affluent area of Queens, New York.