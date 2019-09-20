Jordyn Jones Shuts Down Instagram In Knotted Crop Top With Sexy Tongue Lick & Icy-Blue Hair

Jordyn Jones is now a full-blown sensation. The singer who started out covering rap beats on YouTube now comes with dancer, actor, and musician credits, with a rising Instagram following definitely reflecting her popularity. The star may be young, but with 5.9 million Instagram followers, this is one celebrity who definitely comes with a fast-rising status. Jordyn has delivered some particularly eye-catching social media updates this summer, although it looks like her most recent one has shut the platform down.

Jordyn’s update yesterday came as two photos. Fans had to swipe to the right to see the tongue lick, although the opening image sent out plenty of wow factor. Jordyn was seen sitting on a bed with plush cushions and fairy lights in the background, although she ensured that all eyes were on her. Usually blond, this teen appeared with a very different hair color. Fans saw Jordyn rocking an icy-blue shade with her long locks curled around her shoulders. As to the wardrobe, this one was ticking boxes for casual trends, simple colors, plus the fact that the finish was somewhat tight. Jordyn had opted for a sexy, white crop top knotted up to showcase her abs, with a little cleavage display reminding fans that this girl is all woman. Simple jeans paired the top perfectly.

Jordyn definitely delivered some sex appeal in her second photo, with fans seeing the star smiling, throwing her head slightly back, and sending out a sexy tongue lick.

An amusing caption from this youngster referred to being middle-aged, although the new hair color was also acknowledged.

The post racked up an insane amount of likes, with over 364,000 clocked overnight and over 1,700 comments left.

Jordyn has been making headlines for her new music. Last month, the star spoke out to state that her new tunes are reflecting a more grown-up side to her – for Jordyn, it’s time to put the past behind. Speaking to Celeb Secrets host Juliet Schroder at VidCon this summer, the star aired her thoughts.

Loading...

“[My new music] is very grown-up compared to my last songs, but my fans have grown up with me so it’s just only right that i grow up, age, and start singing about things that are more extreme or personal. Anything that’s surrounded with my life makes the music more personal and the fans really like it,” she said.

As to the hair, well, it couldn’t be more on-trend. From Kylie Jenner to Chanel West Coast’s recent look, per The Inquisitr, it looks like the shade is solidly in.