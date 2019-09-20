Kevin Hart Reportedly Feels ‘Grateful’ & ‘Shocked’ To Be Alive Following Traumatic Car Crash

Kevin Hart recently checked out of in-patient rehab following a traumatic car crash earlier this month that left him with severe back injuries. According to The Daily Mail, the actor is reportedly feeling “grateful” and “shocked” to have survived the car crash.

The accident, which took place in Malibu, California, in early September, required the 40-year-old to undergo a spinal fusion after it broke in three places. He spent 10 days recovering from the surgery before heading to rehab. He will continue working with a physical therapist to regain his strength and ensure a full recovery.

A source told TMZ that the comedian has “a new perspective on life” following the accident. When asked to elaborate, the source said that “[Kevin] really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him.”

It is also believed that due to him being a gym rat and in great shape before the crash, he will be able to recover faster. However, the actor is still in a lot of pain.

The Daily Mail also reported that Kevin’s wife, Eniko Hart, is not worried about her husband’s ability to recover, having reportedly been filmed saying that he is “going to be just fine.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Night School actor was a passenger in a Plymouth Barracuda driving through the hills outside of L.A. early one Sunday morning. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle around 1 a.m., veering off the road and crashing through a wooden fence before landing in a gully about 10 feet from the highway. Despite later discovering the full extent of his injuries, Kevin was initially able to get out of the car and be taken home before deciding to get checked out at the hospital.

Also present in the vehicle were his wife’s personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, 31, and her fiancé Jared Black, 28.

The Daily Mail reported that Black was allegedly driving and also sustained major back injuries while Broxterman was unharmed.

A report by highway patrol confirmed this.

“Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals.”

Controversial reports claim that the actor was seen being extracted from the driver’s side of the vehicle by a member of his security team and taken away in a black Escalade before the highway patrol showed up. However, these claims have not been proved.