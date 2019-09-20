‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Sets Instagram On Fire In A Thong And Leather Jacket

Russian beauty Nata Lee knows how to get beats thumping as well as temperatures soaring. The DJ recently posted a picture where she joked about doing “home renovations” while standing on a ladder in nothing but a skimpy thong and black leather jacket.

Though there are many attractive DJs, news sources like Busted News and News Locker have deemed the Russian bombshell worthy of the top honor of “world’s hottest DJ.” After Nata Lee’s most recent Instagram post, it’s easy to see why.

In addition to being a DJ and a model, the blond beauty is also a social media sensation, currently boasting over 1.6 million followers. One reason she is so popular is that she is based in Phuket, Thailand, meaning she can often post sultry bikini pics with exotic backdrops.

Although the setting for her recent picture is not a tropical island or rain forest, it seems her fans don’t mind, as it lets Nata Lee’s fantastic figure take center stage.

The upload features a short clip. The DJ begins to walk up a short step ladder, flaunting her long and toned legs. Her perky posterior is on full display, as her skimpy grey thong does little to conceal her assets. On top, Nata Lee donned a cropped black leather jacket, adding to the sultry nature of the shot.

The post quickly earned over 96,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Girl, you are awesome,” one fan wrote, adding a fire, red heart, and kissing face emoji.

“Very sexy woman… amazing body,” gushed a second, with two heart emoji.

“WOW PERFECT JUST PERFECT,” proclaimed a third, further emphasizing his comment with a number of fire emoji.

It was not the first time this week that Nata Lee had set Instagram on fire. As covered by The Inquisitr, the blond bombshell had rocked social media after doing squats on the beach while wearing the teeniest of bikinis.

She also posted a picture yesterday where she wore only a black bra and a pair of unzipped jeans. The bra wildly flattered her cleavage and her unzipped jeans displayed a maximum amount of midriff. Nata Lee completed the pose by looking to the side while mussing her hair.

Loading...

The picture won nearly 115,000 likes and close to 780 comments.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” one fan declared.

“Oh My God!!!! Nata you are wonderful,” seconded another.

“Oh my good lord,” echoed a third, with several fire emoji.

As seen from her tagged locations, Nata Lee is currently in Paris. She announced her excitement about the trip in a post from September 8 and claimed she was busy “packing her suitcase.”