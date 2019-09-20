‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Mom-Shamed After Sharing Photo Of Her Pantry

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently moved into a new home and she has been sharing her decorating journey. Recently, the mom-of-three was showing off her organized closet and pantry space and, even though it looked awesome, according to Pop Culture some fans weren’t too impressed.

Kailyn showed off her pantry which showed chips and snack food organized and easy to find. The pantry also contained condiments, canned goods, and cereals. Kail was excited to show off how organized everything was and she received a lot of feedback.

Two of Kail’s MTV co-stars chimed in and loved the layout of the pantry with Maci Bookout and Chelsea Houska both tweeting their support.

“Omg stop. I envy you,” Maci wrote adding hashtag “goals.”

Chelsea also agreed that Kail’s pantry was “goals” by tweeting that along with an emoji.

However, some fans took the time to comment on the amount of junk food that was visible in Kail’s pantry. Some commenters pointed out that the snack options in Kail’s pantry were full of processed foods while others wondered if she had healthy snacks accessible in another pantry.

Kailyn didn’t respond to any of the negative comments, but rather tweeted, “Honestly, nobody can tell me sh*t. My house is organized.”

However, not all of the reactions were negative. Many fans applauded the mom-of-three for keeping things so organized.

It wasn’t just Kailyn’s pantry that she showed off, though. She also shared a picture of her organized closet. The photo showed her large closet beautifully organized and fans loved the organization in her closet.

Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three young boys and shares her life on Teen Mom 2. She was first introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Since her episode, she has gone on to have two more sons, one with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and another with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn is currently single, but she admitted that she is ready to “be a wife.” Kailyn didn’t give any context to her tweet, but it sounds like she is ready to get married.

The mom-of-three is currently sharing her story on the all-new season of Teen Mom 2. Fans can tune in on Tuesday nights to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her family as well as the other cast members including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.