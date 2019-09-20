Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Floors Fans As She Bursts Out Of Lacy Pink One-Piece

Anna Nystrom is wowing her fans with another NSFW photo.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been delighting her fans with a number of sexy photos on almost a daily basis. With pretty much every photo that she shares with her legion of fans, the model earns rave reviews and racks up thousands of likes and comments. In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Nystrom sizzles in a sexy but sweet shot with her pup.

In the gorgeous photo, the model tagged herself in Sweden. The blond beauty posed against a white and grey colored background, cocking her head to the side and leaning it against her dog’s head. She had a slight smile on her face for the camera and wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight. She also sported a beautiful face full of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipstick, and highlighter.

The model also put her signature curves and body on full display in the shot while clad in one of her sexiest outfits yet. In the photo, Nystrom nearly bursts out of a pink one-piece that hugs her every curve and features lace detailing on the side. The model almost looks like she’s on a cloud in the photo as she sits on a furry white blanket in bed.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already garnered the blond-haired beauty rave reviews from her loyal fans, racking up over 82,000 likes as well as over 750-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to gush over Nystrom’s amazing figure, countless others let her know that her pup is adorable. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“How sweet, you both are so adorable,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

“So cute puppie [sic],” another wrote. “Omg so wonderful shot you are so gorgeous.”

“You are very very very pretty woman. You have a beautiful beautiful body. And a very huge smile,” a third fan chimed in.

As fans know, Nystrom is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the Swedish beauty modeled an outfit from Freddy Stores. The stunning shot showed her posing in profile with a big field and some flowers just behind her. She faced her backside to the camera while clad in an insanely tight pair of tan pants that almost appeared to be painted on to her body.

That photo racked up over 1,500 likes.