‘Jersey Shore’ Stars ‘Scared’ For Ronnie Ortiz-Magro After ‘Insane’ Texts From Baby Mama Jen Harley

Cast members from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were reportedly “scared” for pal Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after a series of what they called “insane” texts from his baby mama Jen Harley came to light and put into question their pal’s new sobriety.

During the most recent episode of the MTV reality series, cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino all gathered together in Las Vegas to watch Vinny’s debut as a stripper for Chippendales. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sat out the festivities as she was heavily pregnant with her third child Angelo at the time of filming.

As the September 19th show progressed, Ronnie was seen staring at his phone, texting furiously and generally avoiding contact with his pals during their Vegas trip.

Pauly claimed that there was a “Ron-page” coming as all the signs an impending storm emotional was brewing were there during their time together: Ronnie constantly staring at his phone, avoiding conversation, and spending time away from the group of pals.

“Does anyone know what’s going on?” Pauly said during the episode.

“I can just see a mini Jen climbing out of the phone, trying to kill us all,” said Vinny during the episode of the constant messages he believed Ronnie’s on-again, and off-again lover was sending him during the cast’s family dinner. “There’s so much drama in that phone right now, I don’t even want it on the table.”

It was Angelina who ended up realizing what was indeed going on between the couple whose fiery relationship has been tabloid fodder for almost two years. “All of a sudden, my phone is blowing up and it’s Jen,” she revealed on the series, “Those text messages are f*cking insane.”

Jen claimed in the texts that Ronnie took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, went missing and then, began texting her at all hours of the night. Ronnie’s pals were worried he went off the wagon during that trip, although while they were together he refrained from both alcohol and attendance at a strip club which was scheduled for after Vinny’s Chippendale’s performance.

Loading...

The Inquisitr reported that Ronnie confessed about a “needed rehab stay” on an earlier episode of the series, telling Vinny and Pauly that he did 30 days in a rehabilitative treatment center. He was spurred on in his sobriety at that time by castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who called from jail and spoke to Ronnie, telling him to take one day at a time in his recovery.

“I don’t know what is really going on right now. I don’t know if he’s sober to not,” Angelina said to the camera. “I don’t know who the f*ck is lying at this point and I’m very scared.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.