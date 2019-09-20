Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Bursts Out Of Skintight Black Ensemble On Set

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is proving that she’s just as hot as her older sibling. On Thursday night, Noah took to her Instagram story to share a few snaps of herself wearing a skintight black outfit, which flaunted her fabulous curves.

In one close-up video, Noah is seen sporting a tiny black, low-cut top that showcased her ample cleavage. The top was strapless and boasted one piece of thin material across her collarbone.

In a second snap, Cyrus is spotted pairing the top with some tight black pants, which put her hourglass figure on full display, and showing off her tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Noah went barefoot in the video and strutted off set right into a gust of wind from a friend who was holding a hairdryer nearby. The young singer then began to tousle her hair, bending over to flip her long, dark mane around and exposing her booty before pushing the hairdryer away with a laugh.

Noah sported a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color. She also added sparkling black polish on her long fingernails to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently sat down for an interview with Genius where she decoded the song and video behind her newest song, “July.”

“I went through a bad breakup on July 4th. That was after a two-and-a-half year long relationship. ‘July’ is such a special record to me. It’s probably the most personal record that I’ve put down on paper,” Cyrus said of the emotional song.

“There was always more bad than good,” Noah revealed of that relationship, adding that she couldn’t seem to give her ex what he needed.

“Go find someone that loves you way better than I do, because I’ve done as much as I can do. Every day was walking on egg shells, just trying to get by. That’s a really hard way to live,” she added.

During the interview, Cyrus admitted that she has a fear of change, and by leaving she knew the breakup would be a huge struggle for her, which is why it took so long for the relationship to end.

Fans have been going wild over Noah Cyrus’ social media lately, and she recently teased that she would be releasing a brand-new song this weekend, which she’ll likely announce on her Instagram account when it drops.