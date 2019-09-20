Beyonce Shares Heart-Warming Snaps With Her Husband Jay-Z To Mark Her 38th Birthday

Beyonce celebrated her 38th birthday on September 4 and has been delighting her fans by posting a number of candid family photos on her personal website from her 37th year. Among the photos were several snaps featuring the singer with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, a rare occurrence for the typically-private couple, reported The Daily Mail.

In one photo, the couple, who have been married since 2008, are seen cuddling up on a luxury yacht. The “Single Ladies” singer wears a yellow shirt and skirt combo that exposes plenty of sculpted leg and leaves her cleavage on display. The plunging neckline also shows off her flawless skin and a silver choker necklace. The pop star wears her long, blond curls loose and flowing down to one side while accessorizing with oversized pink sunglasses and large, gold hoop earrings.

Jay-Z wears a pair of capri blue pants and a black T-shirt with yellow and red stripes along the sleeves and a shark logo on one side. He also dons a black backwards baseball cap and round, black sunglasses while resting a hand on his wife’s leg.

Another sweet photo of the couple posted to the website features them at an event as they pose for the photographers. In the candid photo, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper is captured gazing lovingly at Beyonce as she appears to be laughing at something he says.

Loading...

In the shot, the Lion King actress wears a white, patterned crop top and skirt combo. The high-waisted skirt and tiny top reveal her toned tummy while the low-cut top puts her cleavage on display. She once again has her long tresses pushed over to one shoulder and worn loose while accessorizing with a pair of vintage, white-framed sunglasses and elaborate dangling earrings. She has one arm draped across her husband’s shoulders as he stands with his hands stuffed into his pants. Jay-Z wears a black, long-sleeved dress shirt and gray dress pants decorated with white tropical flowers.

The mother of three also shared a hand-written note on her website thanking everyone who had wished her a happy birthday and contributed to celebrating her special day.