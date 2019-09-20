Sofia Vergara Exposes Chest In Sexy Throwback Photo That’s Nearly Too Hot For Instagram

Sofia Vergara has been smoking hot for decades, and she’s got the pictures to prove it. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram account this week to share a stunning throwback photo of herself from the 1990’s, and it didn’t disappoint.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia is seen posing in a light blue dress with a cream-colored bra top. The Dolce & Gabbana gown is skintight, and showed off Vergara’s tiny waist and toned arms. However, her massive cleavage stole the show as the dress sported a very low cut to flaunt all of the actress’ curves.

Sofia had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the modeling snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy dark pink color with dark lip liner on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Vergara reveals that the photo was taken sometime in the 90’s while she was in Miami. Sofia has been posting a lot of throwback photos as of late, recently showed off her impressive figure in a tiny thong bikini from the same decade.

Of course, Sofia’s fans went wild over the picture, and took to the comment section of the post to gush over the actress.

“What a beautiful woman,” one fan commented.

“You are sooo gorgeous,” another social media user wrote.

“Love your 90’s looks!” a third fan stated of the throwback photo.

“Looking like a straight GODDESS,” another Instagram user gushed.

Vergara previously told Shape Magazine that she has to put in the work to continuing looking youthful and fit, so she hits the gym, where she tries to keep things light and positive.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” Sofia told the magazine.

“I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise,” Sofia Vergara stated of the intense work out routine that she uses to keep herself looking as hot as ever at the age of 47-years-old.