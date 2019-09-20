Sofia Richie Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top And Leather Pants While Posing Next To New Car

Sofia Richie is no stranger to sexy social media pics, and she has proved it yet again with her latest Instagram post.

The model took to her official page on Thursday to share a brand-new photo, which showed her rocking a sexy and casual outfit while standing next to her car. Sofia put on her best modeling skills as she donned a tiny white crop top, which she paired with some black, high-waist baggy leather pants, proudly flaunting her super tone stomach in the process.

The 21-year-old completed her cool look with a matching white, cropped long-sleeved jacket, as well as a pair of chunky white sneakers. She protected her beautiful light green eyes from the bright sun rays with some retro-style dark shades. Her signature long blond locks were pulled back from her face and styled into a sleek low bun with a center part.

Leaning onto her black jeep, Sofia posed for the camera with a rather serious expression, and she thanked Platinum Motorsport’s Jack Keshishyan for “hooking up” her new vehicle. The young star is quickly building up her collection, as she also received a brand new Aston Martin for her birthday last month from her attentive boyfriend, Scott Disick. Not only that, she also showed off a new Range Rover on her social media for her birthday, but it is unclear who gifted her that one, as TMZ reported.

Sofia’s new post was quite popular among her 5.5 million Instagram followers, as it received around 235,000 likes and over 500 comments in just a few hours (at the time of writing). Her friends and fans also rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments, praising her both on her looks and flawless fashion sense.

“When your pants match your wheels,” wrote Instagram influencer Dorothy Wang.

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori simply left a series of fire emoji.

One eagle-eyed fan commented, “Wow… lucky 3 beautiful cars.. u deserve did babe. Enjoy.”

Another online user came up with an alternative caption, “Barbie whippin.”

Sofia, who is the daughter of Grammy-winner Lionel Richie, has plenty to celebrate. Aside from the fact that she had an incredibly busy summer working and vacationing with her besties, she also just announced her latest collaboration with fashion brand Missguided.

The blond beauty celebrated the release of her line by partying with her pals on Wednesday night, including her BFF Kylie Jenner, Nikita Dragun, and longtime girlfriend Yris Palmer.