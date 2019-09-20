Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sculpted Curves In New Images For Her Shapewear Line SKIMS

In two photos posted to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, Kim Kardashian flaunts her flawless figure for her new shapewear line SKIMS. Posted to the brand’s Instagram page, the entrepreneur holds nothing back in a tiny, curve-hugging top and bottoms.

In the first snap, the 38-year-old is on the floor, leaning on one arm as she stretches her legs out in front of her and poses her other arm on top of her head. She wears a strapless black bandeau top that hugs her busty chest and high-waisted boy shorts that seamlessly fit her wide hips and small waist. The mom of three wears her long, dark, straight tresses loose down her back while donning a face full of makeup, including thick, black-lined eyes, black mascara, gold eye shadow, and pink lips.

In the caption of the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star introduces the new Fits Everybody collection. She tells the brand’s followers that the collection, made from soft butter fabric, features two-ply supportive stretch and a barely-there cut. She also directs them to head over to the brand’s website, SKIMS.com, to purchase their own set.

The second photo features the model in the same outfit, but striking a different pose. Kim is captured up close as she sits on her knees and leans back onto her arms to support her weight. She flaunts her toned tummy, cleavage, and flawless skin as she gazes unsmiling at the photographer.

In the second post’s caption, the reality television star gives her followers more information about the outfit she’s wearing. The Bandeau Bra costs $20 and the Boy Shorts cost $22 while available in sizes XXS-4XL in Onyx.

The brand’s nearly 420,000 followers filled the comments section with a variety of questions about the new shapewear, wanting to know if it was going to be released in bigger sizes and asking advice about which shapewear product would be best for their body.

One Instagram user requested that the brand come out with maternity shapewear.

“Please make nursing bras too! Maternity shape wear needs to be a thing!”

SKIMS responded to the social media user by telling them to stay tuned.

“How do I know what my size is?” another follower wanted to know.

SKIMS responded by directing the social media user to the brand’s website to check out their sizing guidelines.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the social influencer often models her own products for the shapewear line.