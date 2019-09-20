Selena Gomez Stuns In Makeup-Free Photos

Selena wowed her Instagram followers with her latest upload.

Selena Gomez is showing off her natural beauty in a new social media upload. The gorgeous actress and singer appeared to be going makeup-free in stunning new shots shared to her Instagram account as she gave her 157 million followers a look at her recent trip to Boston with her girlfriends.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Gomez seemingly ditched the cosmetics in favor of her undeniable natural beauty for the new batch of uploads that she posted online on September 19.

The first photo showed the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress resting her head in her hands as she turned toward the camera while sporting a black sweater and curly hair. Selena didn’t appear to be wearing a stitch of makeup in the snap but still had her flawless complexion on display.

Other snaps shared by the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer showed herself and two of her girlfriends on the streets of Boston as well as driving around the city as they did a little exploring together.

In the caption, she thanked the people of Boston for being so “warm and welcoming” and shared how much she loved meeting her fans during the getaway.

Fans most definitely took note of how gorgeous Selena was looking in her Boston uploads as the comments section was full of sweet messages for the star.

“Always gorgeous,” one fan told her.

Another commented on the multi-photo upload, “you’re always beautiful, my number 1 idol and my only inspiration.”

A third added, “You really do have such beautiful eyes.”

Many others were quick to describe Gomez as “beautiful.”

The new snaps — which already have more than 5.2 million likes — come shortly after the actor and singer stunned fans earlier this month as she showed off her brand-new shorter, curlier hairdo for the first time.

Loading...

There’s no doubting that Selena is looking happy and healthy right now after a difficult period that saw her undergo a kidney transplant.

Speaking to Billboard, the star opened up about her health issues and admitted that everything she’s been through is one of the reasons she’s feeling so happy and confident right now — particularly when it comes to her appearance.

“When I look at my body now, I just see life,” Gomez said in the 2017 interview with the music outlet. “There are a million things I could do — lasers and creams and all that stuff — but I’m okay with it. I don’t have perfect abs, but I feel like I’m wonderfully made.”

“I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to b*tch about and just asking, ‘Why?'” she then added of her newfound body confidence.