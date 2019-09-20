Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Add 3-Point Shot To His Game

Fresh off being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018-19 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already eyeing the next challenge of his career. Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, there were questions regarding Antetokounmpo’s lack of a reliable 3-point shot. The conversation gained more steam this summer, as Antetokounmpo’s impact was fairly limited for Greece in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

According to a report by CBS Sports, Antetokounmpo responded to critics who have questioned whether he could lead the Bucks to a championship in the near future.

“There’s a lot of people out there that said, ‘Oh, if Giannis don’t add the 3, he’s not gonna be one of the best players in the league’. I just won the MVP. No 3, right?” Antetokounmpo said regarding his rank among the elite crop of NBA players.

Last season, he shot 25.6 percent from the 3-point field with an average of 2.8 attempts per game. Having improved every year since his arrival in the NBA, fans are hopeful that the trend continues this season as well. Fortunately for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo happens to be elite in nearly every other facet of the game.

With the NBA’s style of play favoring great shooting teams, Antetokounmpo understands that improving his range would ease matters on the court.

“I can still win the championship not shooting the 3, but I want to shoot the 3. I shot the 3 a little bit better this year, as the season went along, I was getting better. Shooting the 3 is gonna make it a lot easier for my game, and a lot easier for my teammates, so I gotta add that element to my game,” concluded Antetokounmpo in his interview.

"Hopefully next year we can win the BIGGER trophy!!"#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/sQ0zE91WmV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 18, 2019

Loading...

With these remarks, there is growing optimism among fans of the Bucks, who wish to see Antetokounmpo extend his repertoire. In past years, many great players – including LeBron James and Jason Kidd – were able to successfully improve their 3-point shooting, which undoubtedly helped their quest for a title. Of course, a championship doesn’t fall solely on Antetokounmpo’s shoulders, as the Bucks must continually improve their roster.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, several teams will be looking to acquire Antetokounmpo when he tests free agency in 2021, creating even more pressure for Milwaukee’s front office. The signings of Kyle Korver and Wesley Matthews will assist in creating additional spacing for the team, but at the end of the day, the Bucks will only go as far as Antetokounmpo takes them.