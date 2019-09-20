Kim Kardashian Claims She Got A Bikini Wax, Manicure And McDonald’s Hours Before Daughter North’s Birth

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West revealed in a new interview that on the day of first child North’s birth, the heavily pregnant reality star found time to get a bikini wax, manicure and McDonald’s just hours before delivering her daughter.

Kardashian West made the jaw-dropping reveal during an episode of her best friend Jonathan Cheban’s podcast, FoodGod: OMFG.

The reality star claimed that all the stops were necessary as reported by People Magazine.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonald’s,'” the reality star recalled to Cheban. She also asked him to take her to get a bikini wax. In response, the longtime Kardashian pal revealed that his friend was so ready to give birth that he “had to actually squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax.”

The two then had to ditch the paparazzi that were following Kardashian alleged Cheban during the podcast. The SKIMS shapewear owner also stated that during their errands, she received a call from the hospital saying that it was revealed she had preeclampsia and had to deliver her baby immediately. She, in turn, asked the doctor if her delivery could wait two hours because she did not like her nail color, which was a dark hue and instead, wanted a light pink nail for her daughter’s delivery. The doctor agreed.

Kardashian West also revealed that when she learned she had to go to the hospital that husband Kanye West was at an appearance on another continent. He eventually made it just in time to see his first child born.

The reality star and hip hop artist are now parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian West revealed that her brood with Kanye West is now complete to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. She said to the hosts that she feels “balanced” as a mother to four children and is not looking to have any more.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the reality star battled thoughts of depression after testing positive for lupus antibodies, a reveal played out during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.

Loading...

The reality star and beauty mogul revealed that she was experiencing thoughts of sadness after learning of her diagnosis but quickly pulled herself from that headspace and tried to find the positive in a difficult situation. Kardashian West revealed that since her diagnosis, with the right medication and by taking better care of herself, her condition appears to be improving.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye recently purchased a home in Wyoming.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.