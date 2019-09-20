Ashanti Sizzles In Short, Low-Cut Neon-Colored Dress

Ashanti is notorious for her killer outfit posts on Instagram and her latest upload doesn’t disappoint.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared a shot of herself in a neon-colored long sleeve dress, which she describes as a key lime pie in her caption. She is sporting long wavy hair while posing with her hand on her hip, looking super fierce. The garment is very low cut and shows off her bare chest and cleavage. Ashanti’s signature legs are on display while accessorizing herself with hoop earrings. She’s paired the look with heels, giving her extra height.

Ashanti geotagged the photo in Beverly Hills, California. She looked like she was living her best lavish life. She was surrounded by exotic plants and lanterns but all eyes were on her.

Within eight hours, the photo racked up over 50,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“U are looking amazing,” one user wrote adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“You’re still killin it,” another shared.

“Girlfriend me pls I need your energy,” a third insisted.

“Them legs is popping,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“Damn you fine,” a fifth follower commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported on Ashanti’s photo with rap icon Lil’ Kim, which sent fans into a meltdown. The photo quickly achieved thousands of likes and a collaboration between the two was demanded.

The “Only You” songstress is no stranger to showing off her assets. This year, she dropped her own clothing line with Pretty Little Thing, which is available to purchase online. Ashanti is not only selling a whole range of garments but also modeling the line.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

She released a new single named after the clothing brand, “Pretty Little Thing,” which features Afro B.

Ashanti released her debut self-titled album back in 2002 and has released five more studio albums since – Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

Her last record was released five years ago. However, she revealed to Hollywood Life that she has a new project on the way.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has over 2.8 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act nearly 20 years into her career.

To stay up to date with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.