‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Admits She And Husband Josh McKee Both Cheated

Mackenzie McKee is set to appear on Couples Court with the Cutlers, according to PEOPLE. The outlet obtained an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode in which the Teen Mom OG star talks about her relationship with Josh McKee, including admitting that they both cheated, in an effort to help another couple.

The now mom of three opened up about first meeting Josh and explained how they had a baby at a very young age.

“I met my boyfriend. We were 15 and 16 and we were babies thinking we knew what love was when we had no clue. And we got pregnant really quick and had our son.”

Mackenzie was first introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that she and Josh found out they were expecting their son together. They continued to share their story on the short-lived spinoff series Teen Mom 3 where Mackenzie and Josh continued to work on their relationship. However, not everything was going as well as it may have seemed as Mackenzie revealed that she and Josh had both cheated on each other before getting married in 2013.

“Within a year, we had both cheated on each other. And making it through that was hard. We got married not forgiving each other yet.”

The couple went on to have two more children together after they married. They welcomed a daughter named Jaxie as well as a son named Broncs along with their oldest son, Gannon.

Following Teen Mom 3, Mackenzie maintained a strong social media presence. At one point, there were rumors that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. However, that spot eventually went to her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus. Mackenzie then shared her life in a one-hour follow-up special before she joined the cast of Teen Mom OG for the final few episodes of the latest season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie and her husband Josh are currently estranged. She revealed that while they are living together currently, neither are wearing their wedding rings.

Mackenzie had some words of wisdom for the couple on the upcoming episode of Couples Court with the Cutlers.

“You have to love yourself and you have to work on yourself. And if it’s meant to be, you’re going to find your way back to each other.”

It is unclear if Mackenzie will join the cast of Teen Mom OG full-time on the next season.