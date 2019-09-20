Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insane Curves And Pert Booty In Sexy Leopard-Print Catsuit On Instagram

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to turn up to a party in style.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went to her pal Sofia Richie’s launch event to celebrate the latter’s collaboration with fashion brand Missguided, but Kylie made sure she did not go unnoticed at the bash. Taking to her Instagram page, the 22-year-old offered her 146 million followers a glimpse at her super sexy outfit, which consisted of a skintight catsuit that highlighted all of her world-famous curves.

In the new snaps, Kylie posed with her back turned to the camera while offering a sultry over-the-shoulder glance. She donned a long-sleeved, yellow-and-black leopard-print jumpsuit, which cinched at the waist and put her incredible hourglass figure and pert booty on full display. In order to further expose her curves, she slightly brought her left knee up, offering a peek at her super toned thighs and peachy derriere.

Her sultry pose also allowed her to flaunt her vertiginous black heels, which perfectly matched her outfit, as well as the leopard-print shoulder bag she carried. The young billionaire styled her super long raven locks into a partial updo, allowing her waves to freely cascade down her back and shoulders while also keeping them away from her gorgeous face.

Kylie also rocked some sophisticated makeup, including a dark smokey eye shadow, some light pink blush on her cheekbones, and perfectly-shaped eyebrows. She also shared another snap, this time inside the car on her way to the event, zooming in on her chic purse and modern heels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s new post quickly received lots of likes from her fans, racking up over 4 million likes and more than 27,000 comments in a matter of hours. Both famous and non-famous followers alike took to the comment section to shower her with praise, including her bestie Sofia.

“This outfit was everything,” she wrote.

“Go off queen,” major fan and influencer Johnny Cyrus said.

Celebrity hairstylist and frequent Kardashian-Jenner collaborator Andrew Fitzsimons wrote, “Go offffffffffff.”

In fact, Andrew himself was tagged on the post, which likely indicates he was the one responsible for her chic hairstyle. Kylie also tagged the luxury house of Versace, which she is known to often wear.

Kylie recently made headlines for announcing a completely new formula for one of her most popular beauty products. She revealed on Instagram that she would be dropping the lip blush, a new item designed to feel super light on the lip as an alternative to her usual matte or glossy lipsticks.