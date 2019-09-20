Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Busts Out Of Tight Swimsuit In Latest Bedroom Selfie

Abby Dowse seems to have mastered the bedroom selfie. Her semi-nude Instagram posts generally drive her fans wild, and when she takes it to the bedroom, things get really heated. On Friday, she thrilled her fans when she updated her account with a bedroom selfie in which she wore a skintight swimsuit that accentuated her assets.

In the snap, Abby sat on the edge of a chair with one leg folded under her. She wore a bright green tie-dye swimsuit with a plunging, wide neckline that hardly covered her breasts. Two dainty pendants hanging just below Abby’s neckline drew the eye to her ample cleavage. The swimsuit also featured high-cut legs that showed off the model’s slender waist, round hips, and toned thighs.

The beauty went with natural looking makeup, and her hair was slightly messy and tossed over to one side. She gave the camera a sultry look as she snapped the photo. Behind her was a bed with familiar white linens and pillows and white decor. Abby’s bronze skin popped in the white surroundings of the room.

In the post’s caption, Abby said that tie-dye was her favorite. It seemed to be a hit among her fans, who were impressed with how great the swimsuit looked on her. Some of Abby’s loyal fans thought the photo was exceptional.

“You just blow my mind,” wrote one fan.

“You alone could make tie dye poppin again like it’s the 70’s,” another admirer said.

“Sensational mindblowing UNBELIEVABLE unreal spectacular world class goddess,” commented one excited follower.

“God I’m dead here… So beautiful,” another fan said.

“Killing it every single time,” wrote one fan.

The bombshell’s posts do seem to go over quite well with her 1.4 million followers. And her bedroom shots are always popular. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Abby stunned her fans wearing a black bikini and a pair of high heels in a sexy bedroom selfie.

Some of Abby’s bedroom shots can get risqué, but her fan certainly don’t seem to mind the racy nature of some of her photos. From barely-there lingerie to tiny bikinis, the stunner has delighted her followers with some outfits that should be illegal.

Even when she is out of the bedroom, her shots sometime push the limits as far as what Instagram will allow. Fans can always count on Abby to showcase her incredible figure wherever she might be.

Fans wanting to see more of Abby can follow her Instagram account.