Rihanna’s Ample Booty On Full Display In Lingerie Photo & Chris Brown’s Thirsty Comments Drive Instagram Wild

Singer and songwriter Rihanna posted a sexy photo to Instagram showing off her ample booty while wearing some lingerie pieces from her SavageXFenty line of clothing. Seen lying on what appears to be a pile of satin pieces of material, the songstress looks smoking hot.

But it wasn’t the black lace bra, underwear, or long black satin gloves Rihanna was wearing in the NSFW Instagram photo that caught the eye of almost 2 million Instagram users. Nor was it her long dark hair styled in waves down her back. Rather, it was the comments left by her former boyfriend Chris Brown that set Instagram aflame.

Brown made several thirsty comments on his former lover’s photo, stating that he wanted to be “the lamp” that was lying near the songstress as she lounged seductively in barely-there clothing. He also commented with several smile emoji, three times in a row. She did not respond.

Instagram users weren’t going to let Brown get away with just making a sexy comment and then backing off on the social media site. They met him head on with a series of queries as to if he was interested in Rihanna again and if the couple had rekindled their relationship.

One fan expected Brown to comment on the hot pic, while others noted that enough time had passed that he and Rihanna could potentially reunite as a couple.

“Soulmates never die,” stated one fan.

“Let them make a baby,” said another Instagram user.

One fan gave a more detailed explanation as to why the singers should reunite.

“I knew he was coming……Idk but I like them together. You have matured and I really think you and her would work.”

E! Entertainment News reported that Rihanna and Chris Brown began dating when he was 19 and she was 20, starting their relationship as friends and eventually falling hard for one another. They were music’s power couple and the toast of the town prior to the 2009 Grammy Awards.

But it was an early morning altercation with Rihanna that occurred in their rented Lamborghini that sealed the couple’s fate. After she reportedly found a text message from an old girlfriend on his phone, the couple fought and Brown repeatedly struck Rihanna. Photos were later released of the singer whose face was left bloodied, bruised and swollen by Brown’s alleged attack. While they would reunite and break up twice after the incident, the couple would eventually pull the curtain closed on their love affair.

Rihanna is reportedly involved in a relationship with Saudi billionaire and Toyota heir Hassan Jameel. The Inquisitr previously reported that Rihanna is looking to become pregnant by Jameel. Rumors have been swirling for months that the singer is with child, but she has not confirmed nor denied speculation she is pregnant.

The singer has temporarily stepped back from her music career to focus on her fashion line. Business of Fashion reported that in May of this year, Fenty began a collaboration with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) and offers ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, including shoes, sunglasses, and jewelry.

“This is a big day for the culture. Thank you, Mr. Arnault, for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible,” the singer said in an Instagram post of the venture.