Mary J. Blige, 48, Drops Jaws In An Animal-Print Swimsuit In Sizzling New Photo

The singer stunned fans with her insanely fierce new upload.

Mary J. Blige is leaving jaws on the floor with her latest Instagram post. In the sizzling shot shared to the social media site on September 19, the singer proudly showed off her insanely fit and toned body at 48-years-old as she rocked a seriously fierce animal-print swimsuit with a large cut-out across the chest.

The snap showed the gorgeous “Family Affair” singer rocking the tiny one-piece as she flashed a whole lot of skin to the world while sporting the skimpy cheetah print one-piece with a large fur coat draped around her.

Proving that she’s still one of the most fierce acts in the game, Mary J. rocked a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses on her eyes as she shot a sultry look towards the camera while also accessorizing with a pair of seriously large gold hoop earrings in both ears.

The high-cut one-piece also gave fans an eyeful of her toned legs and her multiple tattoos, including a rose on her left thigh and the inking of her name on her upper arm, while her long blonde hair blew in the breeze.

Blige posted the snap to her account with the caption, “Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadB*tchFall,” while photographer Robert Ector shared the same flawless snap to his own Instagram account.

Understandably, the comments section of Mary’s upload was flooded with praise for the age-defying star.

“GOOD GAWD!!!!” one person wrote, while another told the star that she was the “Baddest queen.”

“Damn @therealmaryjblige nobody is perfect but it seems like u get closer as time goes by,” a third wrote with the hashtags #thriving and #queen.

Many others took over the comments section of the upload – which has received more than 448,000 likes – by leaving several fire emoji and face emoji with hearts for eyes on the upload.

The sizzling photo comes shortly after Blige recently signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce television series and not long after she sported a leopard-print bikini to celebrate her 48th birthday back in January.

As for how she keeps her body in such amazing shape, Mary J. admitted that she makes sure she takes care of her body and doesn’t shy away from cardio workouts.

“My main exercise is cardio,” she previously told Shape, per PopSugar U.K. “The treadmill is fine, but running outdoors gives me the best results. I try to log 6-8 miles a week. I could be in the worst mood, but when I do my cardio I feel much, much better.”

Blige also revealed that swimming is one of her best go-to exercises, telling the health outlet, “At first it was very hard, but once I got in the water and figured out how to breathe, it was so liberating.”