‘Big Brother 21’s’ Bella Wang Reacts To Boyfriend Nick Maccarone Cheating On Her In Jury House

The humiliated houseguest got an eyeful as she watched her 'BB21' boyfriend get flirty with another contestant away from CBS' 24/7 live feeds.

Big Brother fans got an eyeful when the jury house was shown this week—and so did Bella Wang. The evicted houseguest saw footage from the sequestered jury house that aired on Thursday’s live episode, and it was pretty clear that her Big Brother boyfriend, Nick Maccarone, is now hooking up with fellow evictee Kathryn Dunn.

The surprising showmance in the jury house has already been dubbed a “jurymance” by Kat, Yahoo Entertainment notes.

Big Brother fans were shocked by the jury house revelation for a couple of reasons. Not only did Nick profess his love for Bella throughout the game, but Kat couldn’t stand him in the Big Brother house.

“Relationships definitely change between the Big Brother house and the jury house,” Kat said in an on-camera interview. “Like Nick, for example. I hated him after I got evicted. But once you’re, like, stuck in the jury house, like, you get your Big Brother goggles on and everybody starts looking real good.”

Of course, it was Christie Murphy who addressed the elephant in the room once she arrived at the jury house.

“Nick and Kat are a thing in this house. I’m speechless. Kat freaking hated Nick and now they’re totally hooking. And, I’m sorry, but I thought Nick had a girlfriend when he left. So what about Bella?”

After the live episode aired, a humiliated Bella took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, She also posted a second tweet which makes it clear she is totally done with Nick.

I appreciate all of you ???? — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 20, 2019

You can either believe situations happen to you, or for you… Perspective is everything. — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 20, 2019

Bella also posted am Instagram photo of her sleeping on a huge outdoor bed. In the caption, she asked fans to wake her up when this summer is finally over.

Bella Wang was in a relationship with Nick in the Big Brother house, where the two even exchanged “I love yous.” Before her eviction from the game, Nick even asked Bella to be his girlfriend.

Because she was evicted before being eligible for the BB21 jury, Bella was sent home and has been able to watch live feed footage of her former housemates. But three weeks after she left the CBS summertime house, Bella was upset after witnessing Nick’s on-camera cozying with Analyse Talavera, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Bella tweeted several screengrabs showing Nick’s sketchy behavior on the CBS live feeds, including one that showed him cuddling with Analyse in bed as they slept together.

Loading...

“I understand firsthand how being in the BB house can cause houseguests to feel extremely close to each other,” Bella later tweeted.”Unfortunately, at this time, I can no longer support Nick and his actions. NO ONE deserves to feel second in a relationship.”

Still, the scorned Big Brother contestant stopped short of officially dumping Nick without talking to him in person, acknowledging that maybe she and Nick “can discuss this once he is out of the house… and go from there.”

Based on the jury house antics, it’s obvious this relationship is done, but Nick and Bella’s reunion on next week’s Big Brother live finale could be a bigger draw than the crowning of the show’s winner.

The Big Brother finals airs Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.