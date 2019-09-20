‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, September 18: Danny Tells Carter That Ridge Crossed The Line

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 18 features Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who returned to the bar after spending some time there the previous evening. He approached the barman, Danny (Keith Carlos) and told him that he had left his credit card by accident. Carter said that it had been “some night” and that he had never seen Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) so drunk, per She Knows Soaps. Carter said that he had never seen Ridge lose control like that and he was worried about him.

Danny said that Ridge seemed like a good guy but that he had “crossed the line.” Carter assumed that Danny was talking about Ridge’s drinking, but Danny had actually flashed back to seeing Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) leave the upstairs room. Later, Danny took some towels to the room above the bar and again flashed to seeing Shauna there with Ridge.

Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) agreed to disagree about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). They affirmed their love for each other and kissed. After Ridge told her that Danny and Carter had helped him to the room upstairs, Brooke mentioned that she would like to thank them. Ridge advised her to just forget it. The couple agreed to deal with the Thomas situation as it arose and that they would find a solution together. Brooke told Ridge that she never wanted to see Shauna or Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) again.

Flo is mortified to learn that Shauna has burgeoning feelings for Ridge Forrester. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/qaGcNp04Om #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FgIiSYMsZ6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 18, 2019

Flo was with Shauna at the apartment. Shauna kept gushing about Ridge but Flo reminded her mother that he was a married man. Shauna relayed what had transpired the previous evening and confirmed that nothing had happened between them. However, Shauna did steal a kiss while Ridge was passed out. Flo believed that her mother had given the Logans more reasons to hate them. The Inquisitr reported that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had just blasted Flo and told her to leave town. However, Shauna was proud of what she had done and she was not afraid of the Logan sisters

Shauna continued to voice her admiration for Ridge and wondered what it would be like to be his wife. She would love to wake up in the morning next to the dressmaker and keep him satisfied. Flo was mortified as her mother kept harping on about Ridge. Flo warned her mother that she was not being realistic and asked her to come back down to earth.

