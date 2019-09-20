Aubrey O’Day Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In Sheer Bottoms

Aubrey O’Day shared a new, revealing photo several hours ago on Instagram. The post has been viewed over 78,000 times.

Even though the update featured a still photo, Aubrey added a filter of light, white stars falling down on the right side of the frame.

O’Day sat backwards on a chair, as she arched her back slightly and looked over her right shoulder at the camera below. Her famous derriere was on full display, as she rocked a sheer, purple pair of bottoms. In addition, she wore a black sports bra or bikini top. It featured a triangular accent on the back, which had nude accents in the middle.

Aubrey gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted, rocking a light, frosted lipstick. She also wore silver and gold eyeshadow, while wearing her hair down. O’Day also sported a pair of extremely oversized hoop earrings.

Behind her, viewers could see large cactus, along with a tree.

Fans poured in with their compliments in the comments section.

“You know you got it going on,” said a fan.

“Will you marry me? I don’t think my husband will mind,” joked another fan.

In addition, there were also many fans that took note of Aubrey’s captions, and discussed their love for Ex On The Beach.

Of course, many fans also speckled in compliments about Aubrey’s good looks.

“I’m not a fan of reality TV but f*ck I can’t stop watching @exonthebeach you’re absolutely stunning!” said a fan.

“Im tuned in and ready to see your beautiful, amazing self,” said another fan.

“Whomever wins your heart will be one lucky human,” noted a follower.

Aubrey has notably been sharing a steady stream of photos on social media lately. This has included a photo of herself showing off her body in a crochet bikini.

Loading...

And that’s not to mention O’Days second-newest update, which showed her posing in between green tropical plants. She wore a black teddy, which featured a low cut and a high slit. Some of Aubrey’s face was obscured by leaves, while she wore her hair down with a middle part. She curled her hair, and accessorized with a bracelet and a necklace.

O’Day’s makeup was also notable, as she wore an interesting face paint. It included dots that were drawn under her lower lids, which mimicked eyelashes. She gave a full pout and a coy look for the camera.

This update has been watched over 110,000 times.