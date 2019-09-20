Chanel West Coast Flashes Sideboob In Neon Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast shared a brand new Instagram photo two hours ago, and it’s received a ton of love from her fans so far.

The update consisted of two photos, as the rapper was spotted posing in front of a yellow house. She wore a bright, neon pink bodysuit that had a revealing cut on the side and back. So much so, that she flashed a little bit of sideboob in the photos.

She paired this bodysuit with a ripped, denim skirt along with a tie-die sweater that she tied around her waist.

Thanks to the graphic nature of the captions, this photo can’t be shared here. However, you can check it out on Chanel’s Instagram page.

West Coast also accessorized with tinted, gold-rimmed sunglasses, along with huge drop earrings.

The first photo showed Chanel placing her left hand on a fence behind her, as she raised her right hand into the air. She glanced down at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

A second photo showed Chanel from further away, as a lens flare added a dramatic touch to the image.

This photo has been liked over 27,000 times so far. Plus, fans had plenty of nice things to say.

“You don’t need a caption Chanel you’re the author of your own story,” encouraged a fan.

“Wow wow seriously you go girl you can put your mind to it anything can happen for your life,” said another fan.

Others were seemingly distracted by the rapper’s good looks.

“Hit diggity DAYUM C!!! Out here slaying our poor meaningless souls haha!” they exclaimed.

But that wasn’t all, as others focused on her styling.

“I dont know what you are doing with that hair, but it looks spectacular!”

It’s notable that Chanel rocked this particular hairstyle, because she doesn’t do so all the time. It showed her hair in curls, which she appeared to twist together in some parts.

In addition, another fan took the time to leave an encouraging message.

“Jam to you everyday at Gym. Dont ever let anyone bring you down girl. Just got rid of someone of 14 years who brought me down. You will get your recognition!!!” they said.

With all that being said, it’s notable that Chanel previously shared a photo recently that showed her in another outfit where she incorporated tie-dye.

For now, fans can hope that West Coast will continue to keep sharing personal photos on her social media feed.