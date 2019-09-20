Erica Mena Spills Out Of The Tiniest Minidress

Erica Mena shared a brand new Instagram photo yesterday, and it caught many of her fans’ attention. It was liked over 48,000 times, and many people took note of the captions.

In the photo, Erica was spotted in the tiniest minidress. It was black with a very low, scoop-neck which left her chest exposed. And she practically suffered a wardrobe malfunction, thanks to the small cut of the ensemble.

Mena’s dress also featured long sleeves, along with an off-the-shoulder cut. She was spotted perched on a small stool, which featured a white base and a gold seat. Behind her, you could see a bright, neon yellow couch with multi-colored pillows.

Erica wore her hair slicked down in a middle part. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a ring on her left hand, but no necklace. Her shoes also added a pop of color to her outfit, and they were leopard-print.

This photo is too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on Erica’s Instagram page. This is hardly the first time that Erica has showed off her figure lately, as she previously did just that in a leopard-print ensemble.

Many of Erica’s fans raved about her good looks in the comments section.

“You look fire!!! Congratulations queen you deserve all the happiness!” exclaimed a fan.

There were also plenty of comments that referred to Mena’s captions.

“Why go out, i hope it’s only for appetizers. You are the meal,” said a fan, whose sentiment was echoed by many others.

“U are driving him crazy yesssssss keep him smiling…. u look amazing,” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as fans continued to pile on the compliments.

“You’re just pretty. Like…no matter the fit, the day, the year, the month, the hour, you’re just a beautiful girl. Masha’Allah,” said a fan.

Others insisted that Erica share news of a baby. However, such news has not been confirmed by Mena nor Safaree, and is completely based on speculation.

“Old picture..when y’all announcing the baby girl,” said a follower.

And since Erica shared the photo of herself in the revealing black dress, she’s also posted an image of herself rocking a white dress.

Mena was spotted standing up, facing the camera straight-on. She placed her right hand on her hips, as she gave a coy look with her lips closed.

Erica’s outfit was all-white, including a pair of leggings and a dress with a wrap-around tie. It featured a major plunge neckline, along with long sleeves. She wore her hair down in luxurious curls.

This photo was liked over 56,000 times.