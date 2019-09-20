After Sarah Ferguson Called Jeffrey Epstein A Pedophile, He Reportedly Wanted To Sue Her

The story of the relationship of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the Duke and Duchess of York continues to get more complicated. Since Epstein’s death, more information has been released. Epstein had a friendship with Prince Andrew and somewhat of a business relationship with Sarah Ferguson, but things soured with the duchess back in 2011.

Vanity Fair is reporting that Epstein had lent Ferguson money to pay a debt in 2008, with no understanding of when and how it was to be paid back. After Epstein pleaded guilty to two felony prostitution charges, including one count of soliciting an underage prostitute, and the financial arrangement was revealed, she was forced to condemn the felon, submitting a public apology with a promise to pay Epstein back.

“I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me,” Sarah said in a statement. “I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.… What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.”

But at the time, Epstein wasn’t willing to let the matter go, with a plan to “strong-arm” Ferguson into retracting her statement. Epstein also hired crisis management PR firm Sitrick & Co, which confirmed that it offered “consulting advice and public relations services concerning Epstein’s relationship with Prince Andrew.” The firm wrote a statement for Ferguson to make to the public, but the Duchess of York “stuck to her guns” and “refused to comply” complicating the matter and Epstein’s relationship with the Duke of York.

Loading...

In August, Epstein took his own life, which has only shined the spotlight brighter on Prince Andrew.

The Inquisitr stated that initially, the money given to Ferguson to pay her debts was a favor, but after she confirmed she had taken money from the pedophile, she said that she would repay it as soon as she could.

But at the time that Ferguson was cutting off all ties with Epstein, Prince Andrew was still in contact with him, attending a party at Epstein’s residence in New York to celebrate his release from incarceration. According to the New York Post, Prince Andrew was part of the coming home party that “celebrated his [Epstein] release from a Florida jail.”