Georgia Harrison Bares Backside In String Bikini, And Drives Instagram Wild

Reality TV personality and star of MTV’s The Challenge, Georgia Harrison thrilled her 887,000 Instagram followers with her latest post.

In the picture, Harrison walked barefoot down a sandy beach. She faced away from the camera and exposed her backside in a tiny thong-style bikini. Around her waist, she wore a cage knit, see-through sarong. The reality star’s back remained mostly bare with the string of the bikini’s top tied in a bow that hung down to her waist. Her highlighted blonde hair hung in beachy waves down her back. A small bracelet and an anklet completed the casual summer look.

Harrison gave her followers some sage advice in the caption. She noted how travel is the one thing that a person can buy that makes him or her richer. Then The Challenge star urged her fans to collect moments as opposed to things. Many of her followers appreciated the image as well as the caption, and nearly 11,000 pressed the “like” button to show their support. Plus dozens left positive comments.

“Girl, you are goals!!!!,” replied a fan.

“That’s Bond girl levels,” another noted.

“Where are you beautiful? This pic is fantastic!” asked a follower.

“For a sec I thought your username was gorgeousharrison,” another joked.

Earlier this week, Harrison posted a picture of herself near a boxing bag with boxing gloves on her hands. However, her lacy purple bra, which she topped with a long-sleeved mesh crop top and matching bikini panties made it look like she might not be quite ready to work out. However, in the caption, Harisson noted that people only regret the workouts they don’t do, but never regret the ones they do finish.

The picture racked up more than 15,000 likes in a few days, and more than 150 people left replies. Many followers noted how in shape the reality TV star is, and complimented her on her workout routine. The Inquisitr previously reported that Harrison enjoyed a summertime treat of colorful fruit wearing a shiny blue bikini last week.

According to Hollywood Life, Harrison also found herself embroiled in a blackface scandal after a picture of herself with her face painted black emerged. However, the British star put out an explanation about the incident. Harrison attended a little boy’s birthday party, and he wanted to paint her face. He chose black, and then put a silver mustache on the Love Island competitor. Her representative noted that they planned to take legal action against the people who defamed Harrison and called her racist.

This week Harrison made the cut for the British team, and for now, she remains on the show to compete for her team another week. The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.