Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Almost Spills Out Of Insanely Low-Cut Mini Dress On Instagram

Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez seemed on the verge of having a “wardrobe malfunction” when she posted a photo of herself wearing a dangerously low-cut mini dress on Instagram. The dress’s neckline goes down to her navel making her voluptuous cleavage hard to ignore. The outfit also gives her 1.9 million-strong fanbase a generous view of her insanely toned legs.

Ainsley fans flocked to her comments section to express their admiration for the outfit.

“You are amazing! Great photo!!” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous…. the view and you look gorgeous as well of course,” another commenter quipped. Ainsley hopped in the comments to agree that the cityscape in the background is beautiful and to reveal that the photo was taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Goddess Status,” wrote a third fan who added two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

But one fan expressed mock surprise that Ainsley wasn’t working out in the photo.

“What!!! No push-ups over the hot candle!!!!” they wrote. “If you truly want it, you won’t get burned!!!” Ainsley responded that the night was all about fun and enjoying the amazing view behind her.

That fan likely made that comment because Ainsley regularly posts workout videos on Instagram, and her posts are filled with informational fitness content and motivation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in one of her previous posts — a series of workout videos — she showed fans how to do core-strengthening routines while wearing an eye-grabbing red-and-blue bikini. The exercises in the videos included crunches with a dumbbell, planks, and some work with a resistance band.

The post has racked up close to 30,000 likes since the day it was posted, and close to 700 comments. In the comments, she received a comparison to Wonder Woman, which makes sense when you consider how ridiculously strong her body looks.

But in an interview with Simply Shredded, she revealed that those positive comments don’t just flatter her ego, they also give her the motivation to continue to make strides in her career.

“My followers and fans help me tremendously,” she said. “The amount of love, support, and respect I get from them on social media and (mobile messaging app) Kik constantly keeps me motivated.”

She also revealed that she was hooked on bodybuilding from the first day she stepped into a gym.

“What started off as a hobby, quickly turned into a habit, then a full-blown lifestyle,” she said.