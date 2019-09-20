Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott, Sends Jaws Dropping As She Flaunts Gorgeous Figure In Crop Top & Tight Skirt

Hailie Scott is flooring her fans with another sexy post on social media.

As those who follow Hailie on Instagram know, she’s wildly popular on social media and boasts a following of over 1.7 million on the platform alone. But unlike a lot of other influencers, it’s not every day that she shares photo with fans so when she does, she garners plenty of attention from her legion of fans. Prior to her post from today, the stunner had remained silent on the platform since September 5. But in the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Scott makes up for lost time with another gorgeous shot.

In the hot new shot that was shared for her fans, Hailie poses in front of a light-colored wall outside. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The beauty accessorizes the look with a gold necklace and a matching green clutch while putting her amazing figure on full display.

On top, Hailie rocks a tight-fitting white crop and a matching skirt that ties in the front. Her taut tummy and toned legs are also on display in the photo and she pairs the look with a jean jacket. The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned Scott plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 36,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Some of Scott’s fans took to the photo to let her know they love her outfit while countless others just let her know that she looks stunning. A few more commented on the image to welcome Hailie back to the platform after a two-week long absence.

“Such a sweet and angelic face,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Beautiful woman i adore you,” another fan chimed in with a flame and heart emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one more raved.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, Hailie loves to show off her killer figure to fans in a wide-range of fashion-forward photos. The Inquisitr recently shared that the stunner snapped a selfie in a mirror that appeared to be in her home. In the shot, the bombshell covered her face with her cell phone while rocking a plain white baseball cap. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight and left little to be desired in a sexy-chic workout ensemble that had a black and white pattern all over it. Her bra also left little to the imagination with a mesh panel in between her chest that shows off plenty of cleavage for fans.

Not surprisingly, the post racked up over 100,000 likes.